NASA Welcomes Albania as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory  

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Space and Environment Connor Tomlinson, left, NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson, Albania’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ferit Hoxha, and Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the United States Ervin Bushati, right, are seen at the conclusion of an Artemis Accords signing ceremony Monday, September 21, 2026, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Republic of Albania signed the Artemis Accords Monday during a ceremony hosted by NASA at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, joining the coalition of like‑minded nations committed to the responsible and transparent exploration of space.

“It is my privilege to welcome the Republic of Albania as the 73rd signatory of the Artemis Accords,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson. “The relationship between our nations goes back more than a century. Today, we extend that partnership into space.”

Albania’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ferit Hoxha signed on behalf of the country. Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the United States Ervin Bushati and the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Space and Environment Connor Tomlinson also participated in the event.

“It is a great honor for Albania to join the growing community of nations that have signed these important Artemis Accords,” said Hoxha in remarks during the ceremony. “By taking this step, Albania affirms its commitment to peaceful, transparent, sustainable, and cooperative exploration of space. We do so as a country deeply committed to international law, multilateral cooperation, and the belief that humanity’s greatest achievements are realized not in isolation, but through partnerships.”

Marking a significant step in Albania’s efforts to strengthen its use of space‑based data, Albania launched two dedicated Earth‑observation satellites, Albania‑1 and Albania‑2, in January 2023 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, an example of how the United States is supporting Albania’s capabilities in space.

Albania also has played an active role in NASA’s Space Apps Challenge, hosting local events that connected students, technologists, and innovators with NASA’s openly available Earth and space science data. NASA Space Apps is the world’s largest annual global hackathon, mobilizing participants in more than 150 countries to develop creative solutions to real-world challenges using open data from NASA and partner space agencies to advance exploration for the benefit of all.

In 2020, NASA and the State Department joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords, responding to the growing interest in lunar activities by both governments and private companies. They introduced the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing the safety and coordination between nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, committing nations to:

Explore peaceably and transparently

Render aid to those in need

Enable access to scientific data

Ensure activities do not interfere with those of others

Preserve historically significant sites and artifacts by developing best practices

By signing the Artemis Accords, nations open the door to opportunities for future lunar exploration with NASA, advancing humanity’s return to the Moon, and shaping the Golden Age of space exploration and innovation.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords