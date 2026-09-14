NASA Welcomes Djibouti as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory  

NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson, center, Ambassador of Djibouti to the United States, Mohamed Siad Douale, left, and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, right, pose for a group photograph after the Artemis Accord signing, Monday, September 14, 2026, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Republic of Djibouti became the 72nd nation and eighth African country to sign the Artemis Accords during a ceremony Monday at NASA Headquarters in Washington. The Artemis Accords are the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing transparency, safety, and coordination among nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

“Djibouti joins this coalition of like-minded nations at an important time,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson, who hosted the ceremony. “President Trump has directed NASA to return Americans to the lunar surface, establish an enduring presence, and lay the foundation for human exploration of Mars. NASA will lead, but we will not do it alone. We are creating opportunities for Artemis Accords nations to contribute hardware, scientific payloads, technology demonstrations, CubeSats, and other capabilities to future missions.”

Ambassador of Djibouti to the United States Mohamed Siad Douale signed on behalf of Djibouti. U.S. State Department Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Frank Garcia also participated in the event.

Djibouti’s national space program, launched in 2020 and managed by the Centre for Studies and Research of Djibouti within the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, has steadily expanded its technical capabilities. The nation successfully launched its first satellites, Djibouti 1A and Djibouti 1B, in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Both reached orbit aboard American Falcon 9 rockets launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, an early example of how the U.S. is supporting Djibouti capabilities in space.

“By joining the Artemis Accords, Djibouti seeks to deepen its partnership with the United States and with the growing community of nations committed to peaceful space cooperation,” said Douale. “We look forward to building partnerships in scientific research, satellite applications, education, and technical training, while creating new opportunities for Djibouti students, researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs.”

In 2020, NASA and the State Department joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords, responding to the growing interest in lunar activities by both governments and private companies, and committing nations to:

Explore peaceably and transparently

Render aid to those in need

Enable access to scientific data

Ensure activities do not interfere with those of others

Preserve historically significant sites and artifacts by developing best practices

By signing the Artemis Accords, nations open the door to opportunities for future lunar exploration with NASA, advancing humanity’s return to the Moon, and shaping the Golden Age of space exploration and innovation.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords

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