NASA to Cover Progress 95 Spacecraft Launch, Docking

The Progress 94 cargo spacecraft, loaded with nearly three tons of food, fuel, and supplies, nears the International Space Station ahead of its docking on March 24, 2026. Credit: NASA

NASA will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the crew aboard the International Space Station.

The unpiloted Progress 95 resupply spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 6:21 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 25 (3:21 a.m. Baikonur time on Sunday, April 26), on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Watch NASA’s live coverage beginning at 6 p.m., on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

After a two-day trip to the space station, Progress will dock autonomously to the aft port of the Zvezda module at 8 p.m., Monday, April 27. NASA’s live rendezvous and docking coverage will begin at 7:15 p.m., on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel.

The Progress 95 spacecraft will remain docked to the orbiting laboratory for about seven months before departing for a re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the crew. Prior to this spacecraft’s arrival, Progress 93 undocked from the space station on April 20, re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and harmlessly burned up over the Pacific Ocean.

For more than 25 years, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs that aren’t possible on Earth. The space station helps NASA understand and overcome the challenges of human spaceflight, expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit, and build on the foundation for long-duration missions to the Moon, as part of the Artemis program, and to Mars.

Learn more about the International Space Station, its research, and crew, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

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Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov