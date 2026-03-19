NASA to Cover Progress 94 Spacecraft Launch, Space Station Docking

The Progress 92 cargo spacecraft, carrying nearly 3,000 pounds of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 73 crew, approaches the International Space Station in July 2025 before docking to the Poisk module. Credit: NASA

NASA will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the crew aboard the International Space Station.

The unpiloted Roscosmos Progress 94 resupply spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 7:59 a.m. EDT (4:59 p.m. Baikonur time) Sunday, March 22, on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Watch NASA’s live coverage beginning at 7:30 a.m. on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

After a two-day trip to the space station, the spacecraft will dock autonomously to the Poisk module’s space-facing port at about 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, March 24. NASA’s live rendezvous and docking coverage will begin at 8:45 a.m. on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel.

The Progress 94 spacecraft will remain docked to the orbiting laboratory for about six months before departing for a destructive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the crew. Prior to this spacecraft’s arrival, Progress 92 undocked from the space station on March 16, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, and burned up harmlessly over the Pacific Ocean.

For more than 25 years, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs that aren’t possible on Earth. The space station helps NASA understand and overcome the challenges of human spaceflight, expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit, and build on the foundation for long-duration missions to the Moon as part of the Artemis program and to Mars.

Learn more about the International Space Station, its research, and crew, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

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Joshua Finch / Jimi Russell

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov / james.j.russell@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov