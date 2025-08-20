NASA to Announce New Astronaut Class, Preview Artemis II Moon Mission

NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot; Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander; CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist; suit up and walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 11. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA is opening media accreditation for multi-day events to introduce America’s newest astronaut class and provide briefings for the Artemis II crewed test flight around the Moon. The activities will take place in September at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

After evaluating more than 8,000 applications, NASA will debut its 2025 class of astronaut candidates during a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 22. Following the ceremony, the candidates will be available for media interviews.

The astronaut selection event will stream live on NASA+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, NASA’s YouTube channel, and the agency’s X account.

The selected candidates will undergo nearly two years of training before they graduate as flight-eligible astronauts for agency missions to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and ultimately, Mars.

Next, NASA will host a series of media briefings on Tuesday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Sept. 24, to preview the upcoming Artemis II mission, slated for no later than April 2026. The test flight, a launch of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft, will send NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on an approximately 10-day mission around the Moon.

Artemis II will help confirm the systems and hardware needed for human deep space exploration. This mission is the first crewed flight under NASA’s Artemis campaign and is another step toward new U.S.-crewed missions on the Moon’s surface that will help the agency prepare to send American astronauts to Mars.

The Artemis II events briefings will stream live on the agency’s YouTube channel and X account. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms.

Following the briefings, NASA will host an Artemis II media day at NASA Johnson on Sept. 24, to showcase mission support facilities, trainers, and hardware for Artemis missions, as well as offer interview opportunities with leaders, flight directors, astronauts, scientists, and engineers.

Media who wish to participate in person must contact the NASA Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov and indicate which events they plan to attend. Confirmed media will receive additional details about participating in these events. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is available on the agency’s website. Media accreditation deadlines for the astronaut candidate selection and Artemis II events are as follows:

U.S. media interested in attending in person must RSVP no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 17.

International media without U.S. citizenship must RSVP no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Media requesting in-person or virtual interviews with the astronaut candidates, Artemis experts, or the Artemis II crew must submit requests to the NASA Johnson newsroom by Wednesday, Sept. 17. In-person interview requests are subject to the credentialing deadlines noted above.

Information for the astronaut candidate selection and Artemis II events, including briefing participants, is as follows (all times Eastern):

Monday, Sept. 22

12:30 p.m.: 2025 Astronaut Candidate Selection Ceremony

Tuesday, Sept. 23

11 a.m.: Artemis II Mission Overview Briefing

Lakiesha Hawkins, acting deputy associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Judd Frieling, lead Artemis II ascent flight director, NASA Johnson

Jeff Radigan, lead Artemis II flight director, NASA Johnson

Rick Henfling, lead Artemis II entry flight director, NASA Johnson

Daniel Florez, test director, Exploration Ground Systems, NASA Kennedy

1 p.m.: Artemis II Science and Technology Briefing

Matt Ramsey, Artemis II mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, NASA Johnson

Jacob Bleacher, manager, Science, Technology Utilization, and Integration, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mark Clampin, acting deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Media who wish to participate by phone must request dial-in information by 5 p.m., Sept. 22, by emailing NASA Johnson’s newsroom.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

10 a.m.: Artemis II Crew News Conference

Reid Wiseman, commander

Victor Glover, pilot

Christina Koch, mission specialist

Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist

Media who wish to participate by phone must request dial-in information by 5 p.m., Sept. 23, by emailing NASA Johnson’s newsroom.

Learn more about how NASA leads human spaceflight efforts at:

https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space

