NASA Sets Coverage for Agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 Launch, Docking

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station pictured during a training session at SpaceX facilities in Florida. Credit: SpaceX

NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff is targeted for 12:09 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 31, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The targeted docking time is approximately 3 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 2.

Watch agency launch coverage on NASA+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov to the orbiting laboratory for a science mission. This is the 11th crew rotation mission and the 12th human spaceflight mission for NASA to the space station supported by the Dragon spacecraft since 2020 as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Saturday, July 26

1 p.m. – Crew-11 arrival media event at NASA Kennedy with the following participants:

Zena Cardman, spacecraft commander, NASA

Mike Fincke, pilot, NASA

Kimiya Yui, mission specialist, JAXA

Oleg Platonov, mission specialist, Roscosmos

Watch live coverage of the crew arrival media event on the NASA Kennedy’s social media accounts.

This event is open to in person media only previously credentialed for this event. Follow @NASAKennedy on X for the latest arrival updates.

Wednesday, July 30

5:30 p.m. – Prelaunch news conference with the following participants:

Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

Dana Weigel, manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

Sergei Krikalev, deputy director general, Manned and Automated Complexes, Roscosmos

Naoki Nagai, program manager, International Space Station, Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate, JAXA

NASA will provide live coverage of the news conference on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Thursday, July 31

8 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

12:09 p.m. – Launch

Following the conclusion of launch coverage, NASA will distribute audio-only discussions between Crew-11, the space station, and flight controllers during Dragon’s transit to the orbital complex. NASA+ coverage resumes at the start of rendezvous and docking and continues through hatch opening and the welcoming remarks.

1:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference with the following participants:

Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

Dana Weigel, manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Sergei Krikalev, deputy director general, Manned and Automated Complexes, Roscosmos

Kazuyoshi Kawasaki, associate director general, Space Exploration Center/Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center, JAXA

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

NASA will provide live coverage of the postlaunch news conference on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Saturday, Aug. 2

1 a.m. – Arrival coverage begins on NASA+.

3 a.m. – Targeted docking to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

4:45 a.m. – Hatch opening

5:30 a.m. – Welcome ceremony

All times are estimates and could be adjusted based on real-time operations after launch. Follow the space station blog for the most up-to-date operations information.

Live Video Coverage Prior to Launch

NASA will provide a live video feed of Launch Complex 39A approximately six hours prior to the planned liftoff of the Crew-11 mission. Pending unlikely technical issues, the feed will be uninterrupted until the prelaunch broadcast begins on NASA+, approximately four hours prior to launch. Once the feed is live, find it online at: http://youtube.com/kscnewsroom.

NASA Website Launch Coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include livestreaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 8 a.m., July 31, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video on NASA+ and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on the commercial crew or Crew-11 blog.

Attend Launch Virtually

Members of the public may register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Audio Only Coverage

Launch audio also will be available on Launch Information Service and Amateur Television System’s VHF radio frequency 146.940 MHz and KSC Amateur Radio Club’s UHF radio frequency 444.925 MHz, FM mode, heard within Brevard County on the Space Coast.

Watch, Engage on Social Media

Coverage en Espanol

Did you know NASA has a Spanish section called NASA en Espanol? Check out NASA en Espanol on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for additional mission coverage.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo: 321-501-8425; antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov; o Messod Bendayan: 256-930-1371; messod.c.bendayan@nasa.gov.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program has delivered on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is opening access to low Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science, and more commercial opportunities. For almost 25 years, humans have continuously lived and worked aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies that enable us to prepare for human exploration of the Moon as we prepare for Mars.

For more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

