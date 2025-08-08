NASA Selects Contractors to Supply Centers with Helium

Credit: NASA

NASA has chosen a group of contractors to supply multiple agency facilities with liquid and gaseous helium for at least the next two years.

The NASA Agency-wide Supply of Liquid and Gaseous Helium contract is a fixed-price indefinite-delivery requirements contract with firm-fixed-price delivery orders. The awards have a total estimated value of approximately $105.1 million. The performance period begins Wednesday, Oct. 1, to Sept. 30, 2027, with three one-year option periods that could extend the contract to Sept. 30, 2030.

The awardees include:

Messer, LLC in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Linde, Inc. in Danbury, Connecticut

Airgas USA, LLC in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Long Beach, California

Under this contract, contractors will supply about 2.6 million liters of liquid helium and 90.6 million standard cubic feet of gaseous helium for multiple NASA centers and their respective facilities. These include Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, Johnson Space Center in Houston, Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

