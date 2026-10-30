NASA Releases MAX POWER Key Events for Media, Participants

America’s newest aerospace expo and air show – MAX POWER – is fast approaching, and NASA has announced key events beginning Friday, Nov. 6, and running through Sunday, Nov. 8, hosted on and near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Through multiple park experiences at MAX POWER, NASA and a variety of external collaborators will showcase the newest aircraft, autonomous vehicles, technologies, and more defining the future of air and space. NASA will display its quiet supersonic X-59 plane, and agency partners will showcase Moon rovers, spacecraft, and more. The expo also is a culmination of the agency’s recent Inspiration Tour, which included numerous flyovers to highlight NASA’s fleet of aircraft.
A current schedule of events is available on the agency’s website.
MAX POWER includes opportunities to meet leadership, astronauts, engineers, scientists, and other subject matter experts during the family-friendly public events with gates opening at 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
NASA also will share multiple news updates during the weekend, including hosting a news conference at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, to provide its latest Moon Base update. Located near the lunar South Pole, the Moon Base is humanity’s first outpost for long-term lunar exploration.
Live coverage of the news conference will stream on a variety of platforms online. Learn where to watch:
Join NASA for Key Events
Media credentialing for this event is closed. Media approved for this event must request interviews in advance. Space in the news conference is limited, and first come, first served. Media also may participate in the news conference virtually. To request call details or an interview, please contact Lauren Low in the NASA Headquarters newsroom at: lauren.e.low@nasa.gov.
A short list of key NASA activities during MAX POWER are listed below. All times are listed in Eastern standard time, and are subject to change.
Friday, Nov. 6:
- 2 p.m., to 4 p.m.: Media one-on-one opportunities to preview weekend MAX POWER activities
- Location: NASA Press Site
Saturday, Nov. 7:
- 10 a.m.: Nuclear NASA media gaggle
- Location: UP.Summit Main Stage
- Cynthia Simmons, director, Space Reactors Division
- 11:30 a.m.: Opening air show remarks featuring NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson
- Location: Air Dot Show Main Stage
- 11:58 a.m.: F-5 flyover in the Air Dot Show featuring NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman
- 12:45 p.m.: Meet the Astronauts: NASA’s Artemis III Crew
- Location: Air Dot Show Main Stage
- Participants include:
- NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik (mission commander)
- ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano (pilot)
- NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (mission specialist)
- NASA astronaut Bob Hines, backup crew member
- NASA will host a media gaggle with crew immediately following this event.
- 1:31 p.m.: MiG-29 flyover featuring Isaacman
- 2 p.m.: Learn about NASA’s Roman Space Telescope
- Location: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (Journey to Mars Theater)
- Participant:
- Remarks by Julie McEnery, senior project scientist, Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, NASA Goddard
- 5 p.m. Moon Base News Conference
- Location: Press Site AuditoriumParticipants:
- NASA Administrator Jared IsaacmanCarlos García-Galán, manager, Moon Base ProgramNicky Fox, associate administrator for Science, NASA HeadquartersDayna Ise, director, Utility and Infrastructure, Moon Base Program
- NASA subject matter experts will be available for one-on-one interviews following this announcement.
- Location: Press Site AuditoriumParticipants:
Sunday, Nov. 8:
- 9 a.m. NASA’s X-59 media gaggle
- Location: UP.Summit Exhibit Area
- Participants:
- Laurie Grindle, director, NASA Aeronautics Division
- Peter Coen, NASA Quesst mission manager, NASA Langley
- Jim “Clue” Less, test pilot, X-59, NASA Armstrong
- 10 a.m.: Student challenge announcement
- Location: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Rocket GardenParticipants:
- NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman
- Location: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Rocket GardenParticipants:
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- Carlos García-Galán, manager, Moon Base
Program
- NASA experts may be available for interviews at this location. Media interested in attending must contact Lauren Low by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at: lauren.e.low@nasa.gov.
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- 11:58 a.m.: F-5 flyover in the Air Dot Show featuring Isaacman
- 12:45 p.m.: United States Space Academy
- Location: UP.Summit Main Stage
- NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson
- 12:45 p.m.: Meet the Astronauts: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12
- Location: Air Dot Show Main Stage
- Participants:
- NASA astronaut Jessica Meir
- NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway
- 1:31 p.m.: MiG-29 flyover featuring Isaacman
For more information about MAX POWER, including the latest schedule of events and how to attend, visit the agency’s website:
-end-
George Alderman / Cheryl Warner
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
george.a.alderman@nasa.gov / cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov