NASA Releases MAX POWER Key Events for Media, Participants

NASA’s Freedom 250 F-5 team, including NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, performs a flyover during the national anthem at an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 27, 2026, in Cleveland. Credit: NASA/Jordan Cochran

America’s newest aerospace expo and air show – MAX POWER – is fast approaching, and NASA has announced key events beginning Friday, Nov. 6, and running through Sunday, Nov. 8, hosted on and near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Through multiple park experiences at MAX POWER, NASA and a variety of external collaborators will showcase the newest aircraft, autonomous vehicles, technologies, and more defining the future of air and space. NASA will display its quiet supersonic X-59 plane, and agency partners will showcase Moon rovers, spacecraft, and more. The expo also is a culmination of the agency’s recent Inspiration Tour, which included numerous flyovers to highlight NASA’s fleet of aircraft.

A current schedule of events is available on the agency’s website.

MAX POWER includes opportunities to meet leadership, astronauts, engineers, scientists, and other subject matter experts during the family-friendly public events with gates opening at 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

NASA also will share multiple news updates during the weekend, including hosting a news conference at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, to provide its latest Moon Base update. Located near the lunar South Pole, the Moon Base is humanity’s first outpost for long-term lunar exploration.

Live coverage of the news conference will stream on a variety of platforms online. Learn where to watch:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Join NASA for Key Events

Media credentialing for this event is closed. Media approved for this event must request interviews in advance. Space in the news conference is limited, and first come, first served. Media also may participate in the news conference virtually. To request call details or an interview, please contact Lauren Low in the NASA Headquarters newsroom at: lauren.e.low@nasa.gov.

A short list of key NASA activities during MAX POWER are listed below. All times are listed in Eastern standard time, and are subject to change.

Friday, Nov. 6:

2 p.m., to 4 p.m.: Media one-on-one opportunities to preview weekend MAX POWER activities Location: NASA Press Site



Saturday, Nov. 7:

10 a.m.: Nuclear NASA media gaggle Location: UP.Summit Main Stage Cynthia Simmons, director, Space Reactors Division



11:30 a.m.: Opening air show remarks featuring NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson Location: Air Dot Show Main Stage



11:58 a.m.: F-5 flyover in the Air Dot Show featuring NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

12:45 p.m.: Meet the Astronauts: NASA’s Artemis III Crew Location: Air Dot Show Main Stage Participants include: NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik (mission commander) ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano (pilot) NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (mission specialist) NASA astronaut Bob Hines, backup crew member NASA will host a media gaggle with crew immediately following this event.



1:31 p.m.: MiG-29 flyover featuring Isaacman

2 p.m.: Learn about NASA’s Roman Space Telescope Location: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (Journey to Mars Theater) Participant: Remarks by Julie McEnery, senior project scientist, Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, NASA Goddard



5 p.m. Moon Base News Conference Location: Press Site AuditoriumParticipants: NASA Administrator Jared IsaacmanCarlos García-Galán, manager, Moon Base ProgramNicky Fox, associate administrator for Science, NASA HeadquartersDayna Ise, director, Utility and Infrastructure, Moon Base Program NASA subject matter experts will be available for one-on-one interviews following this announcement.



Sunday, Nov. 8:

9 a.m. NASA’s X-59 media gaggle Location: UP.Summit Exhibit Area Participants: Laurie Grindle, director, NASA Aeronautics Division Peter Coen, NASA Quesst mission manager, NASA Langley Jim “Clue” Less, test pilot, X-59, NASA Armstrong



10 a.m.: Student challenge announcement Location: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Rocket GardenParticipants: NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Carlos García-Galán, manager, Moon Base Program NASA experts may be available for interviews at this location. Media interested in attending must contact Lauren Low by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at: lauren.e.low@nasa.gov.



11:58 a.m.: F-5 flyover in the Air Dot Show featuring Isaacman

12:45 p.m.: United States Space Academy Location: UP.Summit Main Stage NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson



12:45 p.m.: Meet the Astronauts: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 Location: Air Dot Show Main Stage Participants: NASA astronaut Jessica Meir NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway



1:31 p.m.: MiG-29 flyover featuring Isaacman

For more information about MAX POWER, including the latest schedule of events and how to attend, visit the agency’s website:

https://www.nasa.gov/maxpower

-end-

George Alderman / Cheryl Warner

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

george.a.alderman@nasa.gov / cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov