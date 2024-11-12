NASA Johnson Director to Speak at Space Institute Groundbreaking

Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center provides an update on Exploration Park on Feb. 15, 2022, at the ASCENDxTexas conference at South Shore Harbor Resort and Conference Center. Credit: NASA / Josh Valcarcel

Nov. 12, 2024

Director Vanessa Wyche of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston will join Texas A&M University leaders and guests Friday, Nov. 15, to break ground for the new Texas A&M University Space Institute.

U.S. media interested in participating in person must contact the NASA Johnson newsroom no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, by calling 281-483-5111 or emailing: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

The groundbreaking is planned for 10 a.m. CST Nov. 15, at Johnson Space Center’s Exploration Park. Additional participants will include:

Greg Bonnen, Texas House of Representatives, chairman of House Appropriations Committee

William Mahomes, Jr., Board of Regents chairman, Texas A&M University System

John Sharp, chancellor Texas A&M University System

General (Ret.) Mark Welsh III, president, Texas A&M University

Robert H. Bishop, vice chancellor and dean, Texas A&M Engineering

Nancy Currie-Gregg, director, Texas A&M University Space Institute

Robert Ambrose, associate director for space and robotics initiatives, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

The institute, funded through a $200 million initial investment from the State of Texas, will support research for civilian, defense and commercial space missions as part of NASA Johnson’s Exploration Park. Key features will include the world’s largest indoor simulation spaces for lunar and Mars surface operations, state-of-the-art high-bay laboratories, and multifunctional project rooms.

The Texas A&M Space Institute is set to open in Summer 2026.

NASA is leasing the 240-acre Exploration Park to create facilities that enable a collaborative development environment, increase commercial access, and enhance the United States’ commercial competitiveness in the space and aerospace industries.

To learn more about NASA Johnson and the Texas A&M University Space Institute, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasas-johnson-space-center-hosts-exploration-park

-end-

Kelly Humphries

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

kelly.o.humphries@nasa.gov