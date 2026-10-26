NASA Invites Media to Moon Landing Simulation Experience in California

Members of the media are invited to tour a new lunar landing simulation at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30.

Using a combination of in-house and partner motion-based simulators, NASA is giving astronauts and engineering support teams simulated experiences before crew members pilot commercial human landing systems to the surface of the Moon. Through the Artemis program, NASA is targeting the next lunar landing in 2028.

During the tour, media will have an opportunity to participate in a Vertical Motion Simulator ride-along and interview subject matter experts.

Media interested in participating should RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 pm PT to the NASA Ames newsroom at: arc-dl-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov. Space is limited, and media must register in advance for consideration. NASA’s media accreditation policy is online. In your RSVP, please note your preference for Oct. 29 or Oct. 30.

The landing simulation at Ames was developed by NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and integrated into the recently upgraded simulator flight deck.

As part of a Golden Age of innovation and exploration, NASA will send Artemis astronauts on increasingly difficult missions near the lunar South Pole to explore more of the Moon than ever before. In addition to providing economic benefits and advancing scientific discovery through its Moon missions, NASA will establish an enduring human presence on the lunar surface and build on the agency’s foundation for the first crewed mission to Mars.

For more information about NASA’s Artemis program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

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Jeanne Neal

Ames Research Center, Calif.

650-604-4789

jeanne.c.neal@nasa.gov