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NASA Armstrong to Host Partnership Days April 15-16

Armstrong Communications

NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center

Mar 13, 2026
RELEASE26-01NR

Armstrong Flight Research Center

A high-performance F-15 aircraft flies through a cloudy sky and passes over a blue and white wavy lines above a shorter blue line. Next are a white and a red wavy lines with a blue, purple, and rust color background. The NASA logo is in the top right corner. Text reads: “Partnership Days, April 15-16, 2026: Seeking innovative companies ready to collaborate on groundbreaking research and development. Whether you’re expanding aerospace capabilities or pioneering next-gen tech, NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, can provide the expertise, resources, and support to help your company reach new frontiers.” A QR code at the bottom links to an email interest form at AFRC-CAL-330-Partnerships@mail.nasa.gov.
NASA Graphics

NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, invites innovative companies, government agencies, and organizations to attend Partnership Days, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, April 15 and 16, at the center.

The event offers a unique opportunity to explore collaboration with NASA on cutting-edge research and development in areas such as aerospace, autonomy, sustainability, and more. Attendees will engage with NASA experts and learn how Armstrong’s capabilities can help accelerate innovation and bring transformative technologies to life.

Space is limited, and RSVP is required by Wednesday, March 25.

To register, scan the QR code on the event poster or email AFRC-CAL-330-Partnerships@mail.nasa.gov.

What: NASA Armstrong Partnership Days

When:  8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026

Where: NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, California

Who: Industry leaders, government agencies, and organizations interested in research and development partnerships with NASA

For information about NASA Armstrong and other agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/armstrong

-end-

Dede Dinius
Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, California
661-276-5701
darin.l.dinius@nasa.gov

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