NASA Announces Realignment to Accelerate Mission Delivery

Credit: NASA

Editor’s Note: This advisory was updated May 22, 2026 to include a retirement.

NASA announced Friday an agencywide realignment to increase mission focus and move out on the National Space Policy. These changes position the agency to better deliver on the nation’s highest‑priority objectives with speed and efficiency.

During the Ignition event in late March, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and agency leaders outlined the most pressing objectives to deliver on the next chapter of American leadership in space. President Trump’s Executive Order Ensuring American Space Superiority, otherwise known as the National Space Policy, directed NASA to focus talent and resources on objectives including accelerating the Artemis program, establishing a Moon Base, developing a nuclear space reactor, igniting the orbital economy, and expanding missions of science and discovery.

To support the agency’s ambitious short- and long-term goals, NASA is taking action to increase specialization at centers and integrate mission directorates, elevating delivery of technically excellent work. Some of these actions include:

Center directors will continue reporting to Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya, empowered to foster the unique capabilities of each center, and strengthen investments in infrastructure and the health of their workforce.

Mission directorates will now report directly to the administrator, ensuring focus on the mission and enabling them to leverage resources across centers, industry, and international partnerships with greater speed and efficiency.

The associate administrator also now serves as NASA chief engineer, reinforcing the agency’s technical backbone and ensuring continuity and autonomy in critical engineering decisions.

The agency continues to focus on rebuilding core competencies, insourcing contractors to civil servants where appropriate, strengthening the intern pipeline, and leveraging the agency’s joint recruitment initiative with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, NASA Force, to build a strong, sustainable workforce for generations to come.

“This initiative reflects NASA’s extreme focus on executing the mission in direct support of the National Space Policy. We are focusing resources on the most pressing objectives only NASA is capable of undertaking and liberating the workforce from unnecessary bureaucracy and obstacles that impede progress. We aim to rebuild competencies and instill a culture that attracts the best and brightest capable of pursuing the most demanding engineering challenges and moving safely and urgently,” said Isaacman. “There will be no reduction in force, no program cancellations, no closures, but we will achieve cost savings through more efficient execution and taking an active role in delivering the outcomes the world has been waiting for from NASA. This is how we deliver on the mission, meet the moment, and continue to make history on behalf of the American people.”

Mission directorate realignment is as follows:

Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate (HSMD): With human spaceflight operational to both low Earth orbit and the Moon, the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate and Space Operations Mission Directorate will unify as HSMD.

With human spaceflight operational to both low Earth orbit and the Moon, the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate and Space Operations Mission Directorate will unify as HSMD. Research and Technology Mission Directorate (RTMD): NASA will integrate the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate and Space Technology Mission Directorate into the new RTMD. As a combined research, space technology, and aeronautics organization charged with nuclear power and propulsion development, RTMD will ensure NASA has the capabilities needed for the mission of today and the future.

NASA will integrate the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate and Space Technology Mission Directorate into the new RTMD. As a combined research, space technology, and aeronautics organization charged with nuclear power and propulsion development, RTMD will ensure NASA has the capabilities needed for the mission of today and the future. Science Mission Directorate (SMD): Remains unchanged and continues to provide the foundation for NASA’s world‑leading scientific discovery.

Additional leadership roles, in alphabetical order, include:

John Bailey, associate administrator, Mission Support Directorate

Kevin Coggins, director, SCaN (Space Communications and Navigation), RTMD

Wesley Deadrick, director, Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility

Jamie Dunn, director, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Carlos García-Galán, program manager, Moon Base, HSMD

Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, HSMD

Laurie Grindle, director, Aeronautics Division, RTMD

Marvin Horne, deputy assistant administrator for Procurement

Brian Hughes, director, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

Kathleen Karika, associate administrator, Office of International and Interagency Relations, OIIR

Dr. James Kenyon, associate administrator, RTMD

Kelvin Manning, deputy associate administrator, HSMD

Meredith McKay, deputy associate administrator, OIIR

Dave Mitchell, special assignment lead for NASA Headquarters Relocation

Joel Montalbano, deputy associate administrator, HSMD

Bradley Niese, associate administrator for Procurement

Eli Ouder, acting deputy associate administrator, Mission Support Directorate

Jeremy Parsons, program manager, Artemis, HSMD

Bob Pearce to retire as head of ARMD after an amazing 36-year career at NASA

Wanda Peters, deputy associate administrator, RTMD

Dawn Schaible, director, NASA’s Glenn Research Center

Cynthia Simmons, deputy director, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Steve Sinacore, acting director, Space Reactor Office; program manager for SR-1, LR-1, RTMD

Adam Steltzner, chief engineer for Special Projects

Greg Stover, director, Advanced Research and Technology Division, RTMD

Dana Weigel, program manager, Low Earth Orbit, HSMD

Leadership at unlisted centers remains unchanged.

For more, please visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasa-leadership

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Bethany Stevens / Camille Gallo

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov / camille.m.gallo@nasa.gov