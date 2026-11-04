NASA Announces Ka-Band Satellite Relay Awards for Space Communications

Credit: NASA

NASA selected three companies on Wednesday to perform work to develop Ka-band space relay capability concepts that are compatible with current missions in space, ensuring service continuity for existing spacecraft without requiring modifications to their onboard systems.

Through this work, NASA will aim to acquire end-to-end solutions that include space, ground, launch, operations, and integration elements, as one of many customers in the commercial marketplace.

The awards, under the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships-3 Broad Agency Announcement Appendix E, are firm-fixed-price contracts that give NASA the option to provide additional funding up to the award limit to advance from initial concept development and risk reduction to an in-orbit flight demonstration. The initial period of performance runs from Nov. 4 through May 3, 2027, with additional priced options to continue work through 2029.

The contract awardees with maximum potential value inclusive of all future options are:

Astranis Space Technologies Corp. for $264.3 million.

Global Enterprise Solutions Inc. for $340.4 million.

Viasat Inc. for $460.9 million.

Facilitated through the agency’s SCaN (Space Communications and Navigation) program’s Communications Services Project, this work supports NASA’s decision to gradually retire the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite fleet and adopt commercial services for future missions. In addition to the commercial capabilities currently under development by the program’s industry partners, Ka-band services are needed to support select in-orbit missions that cannot feasibly modify flight hardware or transition to non-compatible commercial services.

To learn more about NASA’s Network Extension for User Continuity and Sustainability Ka-band service acquisition, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/4iVfeVB

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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov