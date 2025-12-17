NASA’s Push Toward Commercial Space Communications Gains Momentum 

NASA’s commercial partners are actively demonstrating next-generation satellite relay capabilities for spaceflight missions, marking a significant step toward retiring the agency’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system and adopting commercial services. The demonstrations – ranging from real-time spacecraft tracking during launch to transmitting mission commands and scientific data – are part of NASA’s Communications Services Project, which is modernizing how the agency communicates with its science missions in near-Earth orbit.

Managed by the agency’s SCaN (Space Communications and Navigation) Program, the project awarded funded Space Act Agreements in 2022 to six U.S. companies that are developing and testing commercial satellite communications services. The initiative supports NASA’s broader strategy to retire the TDRS constellation and adopt a commercial-first model for near-Earth communications.

“In collaboration with our commercial partners, SCaN is ushering in a new era of space exploration that will deliver powerful, forward-thinking solutions that reduce cost, increase adaptability, and increase mission success,” said Kevin Coggins, deputy associate administrator for SCaN at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “This work advances our commitment to expanding the low Earth orbit economy, and our commercial space partners are leading the charge through these groundbreaking demonstrations, proving for the first time that commercial satellite relay services can work for NASA missions.”

By leveraging private-sector innovation, NASA aims to establish a more flexible, cost-effective, and scalable communications infrastructure for future science missions.

Amazon

Amazon Leo for Government, a subsidiary of Amazon, is demonstrating high-rate data exchanges over optical links using its satellite network in low Earth orbit

Amazon has developed the hardware and software components necessary to support optical communication links within its Amazon Leo satellite relay network. Optical communications, also known as laser communications, use infrared light to transmit data at a higher rate compared to standard radio frequency systems. The Amazon Leo demonstrations, scheduled to begin in early 2026, will test the pointing, acquisition, and tracking capabilities of their optical communications systems to ensure the technology can accurately locate, lock onto, and stay connected with a mission as it travels through space.

An image of the view from an Amazon Leo satellite overlooking the Earth. Credit: Amazon

SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is demonstrating high-rate data exchanges as well as tracking, telemetry, and command services using its O3b mPOWER satellite network in medium Earth orbit and its satellites in geosynchronous Earth orbit.

Over the last two months, in collaboration with Planet Labs, SES conducted multiple flight tests of its near-Earth space relay services. These demonstrations showcased uninterrupted, high-capacity connectivity between a Planet Labs satellite in low Earth orbit and SES communications satellites in geosynchronous Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit, demonstrating the ability to deliver real-time data relay across multiple orbits. SES has validated two relay services, one for low-rate tracking, telemetry, and command applications via its C-band satellites, and one for high-rate data applications over its Ka-band constellation. Additional flight demonstrations are planned for early 2026.

An artist’s concept of SES Space and Defense’s satellite relay demonstration.

Credit: SES Space and Defense

SpaceX

SpaceX is demonstrating high-rate data exchanges over optical links using its Starlink network in low Earth orbit.

Since 2024, SpaceX has completed multiple demonstrations of on-orbit optical communications services. During two human spaceflight missions, Polaris Dawn and Fram2, SpaceX leveraged the Starlink satellite constellation and an optical communications terminal installed on the Dragon spacecraft to demonstrate high-rate data relay services. Optical communications technology is not currently available through TDRS. By demonstrating optical relay services with multiple commercial partners, the agency is unlocking new capabilities for emerging missions.

An artist’s concept of SpaceX’s commercial satellite relay demonstration using the Dragon spacecraft and Starlink network.

Credit: SpaceX

Telesat

Telesat U.S. Services LLC, doing business as Telesat Government Solutions, is demonstrating high-rate data exchanges over optical links using its anticipated Telesat Lightspeed network in low Earth orbit.

Development of the Telesat Lightspeed satellite network is currently underway, with satellite launches planned for late 2026. These satellites will use innovative technologies, like optical inter-satellite links and advanced onboard processing, to establish a global, mesh network in space. Software-defined networks aim to enable robust and reliable routing of traffic from a space-based or terrestrial terminal to its final destination autonomously. In 2027, Telesat plans to complete multiple demonstrations of space-to-space connectivity, including an optical data exchange from a Planet Labs spacecraft in low Earth orbit to the Telesat Lightspeed constellation. The data will then be routed over optical links before getting downlinked to a Telesat landing station on Earth, representing a full end-to-end capability.

An artist illustration of Telesat’s planned commercial relay demonstration using its Lightspeed satellite network. Credit: Telesat

Viasat

Viasat Inc. is demonstrating launch, tracking, telemetry, command, and high-data rate exchanges for launch vehicles and low Earth orbit operations. In May 2023, Viasat completed the acquisition of Inmarsat, the sixth satellite communications company to win a contract award from NASA, combining the resources of both companies to form a unified global communications provider.

Viasat’s space demonstrations will use its established satellite networks in geostationary orbit to validate three primary capabilities: launch telemetry over the L-band radio frequency to track and monitor spacecraft during ascent; command and control over L-band to maintain continuous spacecraft custody and enable real-time operations; and high-speed Ka-band data relay to transfer large volumes of mission data through next-generation spacecraft terminals. Flights test began in November, when Viasat used its satellite network to successfully track the telemetry of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket as it launched into low Earth orbit. Follow-on demonstrations are planned for 2026, including additional L-band launch services as well as high-capacity services over Ka-band frequencies.

An artist’s concept outlining Viasat’s satellite relay capabilities.

Credit: Viasat

Commercializing communications services for future near-Earth science missions enables NASA to focus resources on deep space missions to the Moon as part of the Artemis campaign, in preparation for future human missions to Mars. The agency will continue to work with these commercial partners to demonstrate next-generation services through 2027. By 2031, NASA plans to purchase satellite relay services for science missions from one or more U.S. satellite communications providers.

The Communications Services Project is managed by NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, under the direction of the Space Communications and Navigation Program within NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate.