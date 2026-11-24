Credit: NASA

NASA announced Monday that NASA+ content has found its first theatrical home at The Greenbelt Cinema in Greenbelt, Maryland, expanding the agency’s reach across major viewing platforms and bringing space even closer to home.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience, and our partners help us accomplish that,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s Headquarters in Washington. “Artemis II captured the imagination of the Artemis generation, but we are just getting started. With Artemis III on the horizon and our sights set on building humanity’s first Moon Base, this is only the beginning of our story being told, and we’ll continue sharing transparent, engaging content every step of the way.”

NASA and The Greenbelt Cinema will kick off their partnership with screenings of the NASA+ original documentary “The Europa Concept,” which follows NASA’s journey to investigate the science driving future exploration of Europa, Jupiter’s icy moon. Dates for screenings will be announced soon on NASA.gov.

Future programming may include other NASA+ original content, in-person live streaming events of NASA’s Artemis missions, including the first crewed mission to the Moon under the Artemis program, additional Europa content, and more. NASA+ also will remain available for free, with no ads, through the NASA app and on the agency’s website.

Earlier this year during its Ignition event, NASA outlined a bold path forward for the agency, including increasing the cadence of Artemis missions to the lunar surface, and building the first Moon Base, among other agency priorities. Partnerships like this one help NASA maximize engagement with communities around the world by making the agency’s missions and educational content available to viewers on their preferred devices and channels.

For more information about NASA missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov