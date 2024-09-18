Suggested Searches

NASA Astronaut Tracy C. Dyson’s Scientific Mission aboard Space Station

Diana G. Garcia

Sep 18, 2024
NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Tracy C. Dyson smiles for a portrait in the vestibule between the Kibo laboratory module and the Harmony module aboard the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson smiles for a portrait in the vestibule between the Kibo laboratory module and the Harmony module aboard space station.
NASA

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson is returning home after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station. While on orbit, Dyson conducted an array of experiments and technology demonstrations that contribute to advancements for humanity on Earth and the agency’s trajectory to the Moon and Mars. 

Here is a look at some of the science Dyson conducted during her mission: 

Heart-Shaped Bioprints 

Expedition 71 Flight Engineer and NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson works in the BioFabrication Facility's portable glovebag located in the International Space Station's Columbus laboratory module. She was working on the Redwire Cardiac Bioprinting Investigation that may offer the ability to print food and medicines for future space crews. Results may also enable the bioprinting of replacement organs and tissues potentially alleviating the shortage of donor organs on Earth.
NASA

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson operates the BioFabrication Facility for the Redwire Cardiac Bioprinting Investigation, which 3D prints cardiovascular tissue samples. In microgravity, bio inks used for 3D printing are less likely to settle and retain their shape better than on Earth. Cardiovascular disease is currently the number one cause of death in the United States, and findings from this space station investigation could one day lead to 3D-printed organs such as hearts for patients awaiting transplants. 

Wicking in Weightlessness 

Expedition 71 Flight Engineer and NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson works on the Gaucho Lung investigation studying ways to improve the delivery of respiratory system drugs potentially offering benefits to both the health care and food industries.
NASA

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson handles hardware for the Wicking in Gel-Coated Tubes (Gaucho Lung) experiment. This study uses a tube lined with various gel thicknesses to simulate the human respiratory system. A fluid mass known as a liquid plug is then observed as it either blocks or flows through the tube. Data regarding the movement and trailing of the liquid plug allows researchers to design better drug delivery methods to address respiratory ailments. 

Programming for Future Missions 

iss071e046270 (May 1, 2024) -- NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Tracy C. Dyson performs a Zero Robotics tech demonstration with Astrobee. Zero Robotics allows students on Earth to write software to control one of three free-flying Astrobee robots aboard the International Space Station. As part of an ongoing educational activity, students can then observe the performance of the robot without directly interacting with it.
NASA
Dyson is centered and wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, her hair in a ponytail. She smiles while holding a blue microphone device with her left hand. In the background are cables and equipment.
NASA

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson runs student-designed software on the free-flying Astrobee robot. This technology demonstration is part of Zero Robotics, a worldwide competition that engages middle school students in writing computer code to address unique specifications. Winning participants get to run their software on an actual Astrobee aboard the space station. This educational opportunity helps inspire the next generation of technology innovators.     

Robo-Extensions

NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Tracy C. Dyson is pictured inside the International Space Station's Columbus laboratory module. She was exploring ways to control a robot on the ground from a spacecraft. Dyson coordinated with robotics engineers on Earth remotely manipulating a robot using a computer while testing its ergonomic features and haptic feedback for conditions such as wind and gravity. Results may inform future exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
NASA

As we venture to the Moon and Mars, astronauts may rely more on robots to ensure safety and preserve resources. Through the Surface Avatar study, NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson controls a robot on Earth’s surface from a computer aboard station. This technology demonstration aims to toggle between manipulating multiple robots and “diving inside” a specific bot to control as an avatar. This two-way demonstration also evaluates how robot operators respond their robotic counterparts’ efficiency and general output. Applications for Earth use include exploration of inhospitable zones and search and rescue missions after disasters.  

Capturing Earth’s Essence

Suni Williams wearing a navy-blue sweater holds a camera close to her face with her right hand and aims it out an illuminated circular window. To her right, Tracy Dyson has her hair in a ponytail while wearing a gray sweater and holding a camera to her face with her right hand. Metallic panels, electronics, and cords are seen in the background.
NASA

For Crew Earth Observations, astronauts take pictures of Earth from space for research purposes. NASA astronauts Suni Williams (left) and Tracy C. Dyson (right) contribute by aiming handheld cameras from the space station’s cupola to photograph our planet. Images help inform climate and environmental trends worldwide and provide real-time natural disaster assessments. More than four million photographs have been taken of Earth by astronauts from space.  

Multi-faceted Crystallization Processor 

NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Tracy C. Dyson displays a sample processor for the Pharmaceutical In-space Laboratory experiment that is exploring the production and manufacturing of medicines to benefit astronauts in space and humans on Earth. She installed the processor in the Advanced Space Experiment Processor, or ADSEP, that can house a variety of research samples and be delivered to the International Space Station and returned to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft.
NASA

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson holds a cassette for Pharmaceutical In-Space Laboratory – 04 (ADSEP-PIL-04), an experiment to crystallize the model proteins lysozyme and insulin. Up to three cassettes with samples can be processed simultaneously in the Advanced Space Experiment Processor (ADSEP), each at an independent temperature. Because lysozyme and insulin have well-documented crystal structures, they can be used to evaluate the hardware’s performance in space. Successful crystallization with ADSEP could lead to production and manufacturing of versatile crystals with pharmaceutical applications.  

Cryo Care  

iss071e040122 (April 23, 2024) --- Expedition 71 Flight Engineers Tracy C. Dyson and Matthew Dominick, both NASA astronauts, collect research samples preserved inside science freezers aboard the International Space Station. The duo then transferred the samples and packed them inside the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft for return to Earth and analysis in laboratories.
NASA

NASA astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Matthew Dominick preserve research samples in freezers aboard the space station. Cryopreservation is essential for maintaining the integrity of samples for a variety of experiments, especially within the field of biology. The orbiting laboratory has multiple freezer options with varying subzero temperatures. Upon return, frozen samples are delivered back to their research teams for further analysis.    

Welcoming New Science 

NASA astronaut and Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Tracy C. Dyson is pictured inside the vestibule between the Unity module and Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter. She had just closed Cygnus' hatch in preparation for its depressurization and departure from the International Space Station.
NASA

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson is pictured between the Unity module and Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft in preparation for depressurization and departure from the International Space Station. On long-duration missions, visiting vehicles provide necessities for crew daily living as well as new science experiments and supplies for ongoing research. This vehicle brought experiments to test water recovery technology, produce stem cells in microgravity, study the effects of spaceflight on microorganism DNA, and conduct science demonstrations for students.   

Diana Garcia 

International Space Station Research Communications Team

NASA’s Johnson Space Center 

