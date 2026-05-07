Through NASA, a university-designed small spacecraft is paving the way to studying particles, known as neutrinos, that move through the universe at near-light speeds. The Solar Neutrino Astro-Particle PhYsics CubeSat, known as SNAPPY, launched at 12 a.m. PDT on Sunday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and was deployed via launch integraor Exolaunch.

The SNAPPY project will test a prototype solar neutrino detector in low Earth polar orbit. Weighing approximately half a pound, the prototype detector consists of four crystals and is encased in a shielding block made of epoxy loaded with tungsten dust to match the density of steel. The detector and a dedicated electronics stack for power and readout purposes are housed inside a CubeSat platform from Kongsberg NanoAvionics.

The Solar Neutrino Astro-Particle PhYsics (SNAPPY) CubeSat being prepared for integration into the EXOpod Nova deployer. SpaceX

The idea behind SNAPPY was sparked by interest in NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission. As the probe prepared to become the first spacecraft to fly through the Sun’s corona, Nick Solomey, a professor of mathematics, statistics, and physics at Wichita State University, was inspired knowing the spacecraft would pass an area where the solar neutrino flux, the rate of particles passing through a specific area, is nearly 1,000 times stronger than what reaches Earth.

“All life on Earth – past, present, and future – relies on the Sun,” remarked Solomey, whose career is centered on elementary particle physics. “We must work to understand this ball of energy to the best of our abilities because it’s what makes life on Earth possible.”

Neutrinos are believed to be the second most abundant fundamental particles in the universe and could help us better understand the structure of the universe, the origin of mass, and the core of the Sun itself. On Earth, neutrino detectors must be buried deep underground to isolate their extremely faint signals. Using what we learn from SNAPPY, a future mission may one day place a detector closer to the Sun, allowing scientists to observe and study solar neutrinos in a completely new way.

Before such a mission is possible, researchers must understand how a neutrino detector performs in space, and SNAPPY is designed to take the critical first step. This includes proving it can operate reliably in orbit and eliminating signatures from other activities, such as energy interactions, that could mimic a true neutrino interaction in space. These measurements will help scientists determine whether a future large detector positioned closer to the Sun is feasible.

Through NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program, within the Space Technology Mission Directorate, SNAPPY was selected for a Phase I award in 2018, followed by a Phase II award in 2019, and a Phase III award in 2021, helping mature the project from its early studies through flight demonstration.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, designed and built the dedicated electronic readout cards for the SNAPPY detector, and Wichita State University graduate students programmed the payload computer to interact with the electronics.

To date, 36 graduate and undergraduate students have had the opportunity to work on the SNAPPY project. This achievement reflects the dedication of experts across agency and academia, including NASA Marshall, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, the University of Minnesota, the University of Michigan, and South Dakota State University.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/about-niac/