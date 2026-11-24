NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Tea Temim (Columbia University), Rick Arendt (UMBC), Dan Milisavljevic (Purdue University); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals the hot dust that makes up Cassiopeia A (Cas A) in this high-resolution, mid-infrared image released on Nov. 23, 2026. Remnants like these are the clouds of gas and dust that remain following the explosion of a massive star and will eventually seed a new generation of stars and planets. The Webb data supports a scenario in which the interior of the star underwent a dramatic change, possibly just hours before its demise.
See what scientists have learned about Cas A from Webb’s observation.
Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Tea Temim (Columbia University), Rick Arendt (UMBC), Dan Milisavljevic (Purdue University); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)