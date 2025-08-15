Spacewalk Pop-Up

NASA

Former NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is photographed as he left the airlock hatch during a spacewalk on Jan. 13, 2017. Kimbrough performed nine spacewalks during his three spaceflights. He retired in July 2022.

Astronauts conduct spacewalks to perform maintenance on the space station, install new equipment, or deploy science experiments. These activities also inform future missions like the Artemis campaign and exploring Mars; through NASA’s Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, the agency develops next-generation spacesuits, human-rated rovers (pressurized and unpressurized), and tools, along with all the necessary spacewalking support systems for use in microgravity, on the lunar surface and, eventually, on other planets.

Image credit: NASA