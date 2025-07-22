Suggested Searches

NASA’s X-59 Makes a Move

Lupita L Alcala

Jul 22, 2025
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft taxis across the runway at U.S. Air Force Plant 42. The aircraft has a distinctive, long and pointy nose. An air control tower is visible behind the plane. Even further in the distance beneath a hazy blue sky are hills and mountains.
NASA/Carla Thomas

NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft completed its first low-speed taxi test at U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, on July 10, 2025. This marked the first time the one-of-a-kind experimental aircraft has ever moved under its own power. 

During the test, engineers and flight crews monitored the X-59 as it moved across the runway, working to validate critical systems like steering and braking. The taxiing represents the start of the X-59’s final series of ground tests before first flight. 

The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to demonstrate quiet supersonic flight by reducing the loud sonic boom to a quieter “thump.”

Image Credit: NASA/Carla Thomas