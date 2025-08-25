NASA’s X-59 at Sunrise

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft sits on the ramp at sunrise before ground tests at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, on July 18, 2025. Following completion of low-speed taxi tests in July 2025 in Palmdale, California, medium- and high-speed taxi tests mark the final steps before the aircraft takes to the skies for the first time. The aircraft is scheduled to make its first flight later this year.

The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to demonstrate quiet supersonic flight by reducing the loud sonic boom to a quieter “thump.” Proving the X-plane’s airworthiness is the first step on the path to gathering data in support of the mission. The flight data will help inform U.S. and international regulators as they consider new noise standards for supersonic commercial flight over land.

Image Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation