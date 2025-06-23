Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA’s SLS Solid Rocket Boosters: What is DM-1?

The headshot image of Lee Mohon

Lee Mohon

Jun 23, 2025
Image Article
An infographic titled “What is DM-1” offers a detailed visual and textual breakdown of the Demonstration Motor-1 test at Northrop Grumman’s facility in Promontory, Utah. The left side features a Q&A section that explains the purpose of the event and outlines key testing objectives, such as evaluating upgraded booster components for NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System). On the right, the infographic highlights the critical role SLS boosters play during Artemis missions, emphasizing their immense thrust and engineering significance. At the bottom right, a silhouette of the state of Utah includes an arrow pinpointing the location of Promontory, visually grounding the event’s geographic setting.
NASA/Kevin O’Brien

Demonstration Motor-1 (DM-1) is the first full-scale ground test of the evolved five-segment solid rocket motor of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket. The event will take place in Promontory, Utah, and will be used as an opportunity to test several upgrades made from the current solid rocket boosters. Each booster burns six tons of solid propellant every second and together generates almost eight million pounds of thrust.

News Media Contact

Jonathan Deal
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala. 
256-544-0034 
jonathan.e.deal@nasa.gov