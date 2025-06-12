Suggested Searches

NASA’s SLS Rocket: Booster Separation Motors

The headshot image of Lee Mohon

Lee Mohon

Jun 12, 2025
This infographic, titled “Booster Separation Motors on the SLS,” provides a visual and textual overview of how and where the booster separation motors function on NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System). On the left side, explanatory text outlines the motors’ purpose and placement on the solid rocket boosters. At the center, a detailed illustration of the SLS highlights the motor locations with directional arrows. Below this, a close-up diagram offers a clearer view of the booster separation motors’ design and positioning. On the right, an illustrated scene shows the SLS ascending into space, with the solid rocket boosters detaching from the core stage. Two circular insets zoom in on the booster’s top (frustum) and bottom (AFT skirt), indicating the precise locations of the separation motors.
NASA/Kevin O’Brien

NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) solid rocket boosters are the largest, most powerful solid propellant boosters to ever fly. Standing 17 stories tall and burning approximately six tons of propellant every second, each booster generates 3.6 million pounds of a thrust for a total of 7.2 million pounds: more thrust than 14 four-engine jumbo commercial airliners. Together, the SLS twin boosters provide more than 75 percent of the total thrust at launch. Each booster houses eight booster separation motors which are responsible for separating the boosters from the core stage during flight.

At the top of each booster is the frustum—a truncated cone-shaped structure that, along with the nose cone, forms the aerodynamic fairing. This frustum houses four of the separation motors, while the remaining four are located at the bottom within the aft skirt.

Image Credit: NASA/Kevin O’Brien

