NASA’s CHAPEA Crew “Returns” to Earth

NASA/James Blair

The four-member Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) crew poses outside for the first time in more than a year following the end of their simulated Mars journey on Oct. 31, 2026. Crew members Matthew Montgomery (left), James Spicer (middle left), Ross Elder (middle right), and Ellen Ellis (right) spent more than a year testing systems, maintaining crops, managing limited resources and communication delays, conducting extravehicular activities and more in efforts to help NASA better understand how crews adapt to long-duration stays. Insights from their experiences will help NASA design its future Moon Base and plan for missions on Mars.

Image credit: NASA/James Blair