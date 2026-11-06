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M30’s Sparkling Stars

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HQ Web Team

Nov 06, 2026
Image Article
A star cluster seen up close, filling the view with thousands of stars. They are clearly divided between blue ones, which are scattered around the outskirts of the image but more towards the center and are the majority in the bright core of the cluster, and yellow stars, which are present in the core but make up most of the cluster outside of that. A few orange stars are closer to us and appear noticeably larger.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Libralato, G. Piotto, A. Sarajedini

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image released Nov. 5, 2026, provides a lesson in galactic history. The sparkling collection of stars is named Messier 30 (M30) after the French astronomer, Charles Messier, who cataloged M30 and other diffuse objects that might be mistaken for comets in the early telescopes of Messier’s time. M30 lies about 27,500 light-years away in the constellation Capricornus.

Read more about this group of stars and what scientists can learn from it.

Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Libralato, G. Piotto, A. Sarajedini