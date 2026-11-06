M30’s Sparkling Stars

ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Libralato, G. Piotto, A. Sarajedini

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image released Nov. 5, 2026, provides a lesson in galactic history. The sparkling collection of stars is named Messier 30 (M30) after the French astronomer, Charles Messier, who cataloged M30 and other diffuse objects that might be mistaken for comets in the early telescopes of Messier’s time. M30 lies about 27,500 light-years away in the constellation Capricornus.

Read more about this group of stars and what scientists can learn from it.

Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Libralato, G. Piotto, A. Sarajedini