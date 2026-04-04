Illuminated in Orion

NASA

NASA astronaut Christina Koch reads on a tablet in the dimly lit Orion crew capsule in this April 3, 2026, photo. To the right of the image’s center, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen is seen in profile peering out of one of Orion’s windows. Lights are turned off to avoid glare on the windows.

On the third day of the Artemis II mission, the astronauts began preparing Orion’s cabin for lunar flyby. They also exercised, practiced medical response procedures, and tested the spacecraft’s emergency communications system in deep space.

Keep up with the astronauts’ activities by reading the Artemis blog and watching NASA’s 24/7 live feed.

Image credit: NASA