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Illuminated in Orion

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Apr 04, 2026
Image Article
Astronaut Christina Koch is nestled into a corner of the Orion crew capsule, reading. The rest of the capsule is dark, but her face is lit by the glow from her tablet. Two of her other crew members can dimly be seen looking out the window and floating in the foreground.
NASA

NASA astronaut Christina Koch reads on a tablet in the dimly lit Orion crew capsule in this April 3, 2026, photo. To the right of the image’s center, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen is seen in profile peering out of one of Orion’s windows. Lights are turned off to avoid glare on the windows.

On the third day of the Artemis II mission, the astronauts began preparing Orion’s cabin for lunar flyby. They also exercised, practiced medical response procedures, and tested the spacecraft’s emergency communications system in deep space.

Keep up with the astronauts’ activities by reading the Artemis blog and watching NASA’s 24/7 live feed.

Image credit: NASA