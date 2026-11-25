NASA/Luke Delaney

The Richat Structure, also known as the “Eye of the Sahara,” is seen from the International Space Station as it orbited above on Nov. 14, 2026. It is an eroded geological dome about 100 million years old created by igneous activity and uplift in the nation of Mauritania. In this type of geologic structure, rocks exposed in the center of the “bullseye” are older than rocks forming the outer rings. This structure measures 45 kilometers (28 miles) across and is made up of igneous and sedimentary rocks.

Image credit: NASA/Luke Delaney