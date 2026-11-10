CHAPEA Crew Leaves a Mark

NASA

The Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) Mission 2 crew arranged photos around a boot print in the simulated Martian sand outside their habitat on Aug. 31, 2026.

The crew recently exited their habitat on Saturday, Oct. 31, after 378 days of isolation in a facility at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Health and performance data collected from the simulation can help NASA develop methods to counter human spaceflight risks for future Artemis and Moon Base missions.

Image credit: NASA