Aurora Australis

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jul 16, 2025
The "bottom" of Earth curves upward in this picture, towering over the darkness of space. A green aurora curves and arcs over a cloudy, deep blue ocean.
NASA/Nichole Ayers

The aurora australis arcs above a partly cloudy Indian Ocean in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 269 miles above in between Australia and Antarctica on June 12, 2025.

Astronauts aboard the space station take photos using handheld digital cameras, usually through windows in the station’s cupola, for Crew Earth Observations. Crew members have produced hundreds of thousands of images of the Moon and Earth’s land, oceans, and atmosphere.

