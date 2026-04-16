Suggested Searches

1 min read

At the Edge of Light

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Apr 16, 2026
Image Article
Part of the Moon stands out against the blackness of space. Its surface is marked with many craters of different sizes. The craters are mostly on the left and bottom. The upper right portion of the Moon's surface is much smoother.
NASA

In this photo taken on April 6, 2026, a portion of the Moon’s far side is seen along the terminator—the boundary between lunar day and night—where low-angle sunlight casts long shadows across the surface.

A section of Orientale Basin is visible along the upper right portion of the lunar disk, its structure subtly revealed under grazing illumination. This lighting enhances contrast across the cratered terrain, highlighting variations in surface features and providing insight into the Moon’s geologic history.

See more imagery from the Artemis II mission.

Credit: NASA