Astronomers Solve Cosmic Cold Case with NASA Hubble Data

NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak (STScI)

Diligent sleuthing by astronomers uncovered a surprising chemical clue that indicates the white dwarf star HS 0209+0832 may host a second-generation planet. This artist’s concept released on Oct. 5, 2026, depicts that possible explanation.

The white dwarf is the “dead” core of a star that burned through all of its nuclear fuel and lost its outer envelope of gas and dust to space. The second-generation planet formed from that cast-off gas and dust, which is why its chemical content is very different from a planet that formed as its host star was forming.

Learn more about this scientific discovery.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak (STScI)