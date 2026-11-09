Astronauts Across Generations Share the Stage

From left: NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik, Luca Parmitano, Russell “Rusty” Schweickart, Frank Rubio, and Bob Hines onstage at the Artemis Celebration Gala at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2026. Purpose Entertainment/Shanna Lockwood

On Nov. 6, 2026, Purpose Entertainment hosted the Artemis Celebration Gala at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island, Florida. Held on the eve of NASA’s MAX POWER event, the gala celebrated the explorers, innovators, and visionaries advancing the next era of human spaceflight.

The event honored the successful completion of the agency’s Artemis II mission, marking a historic milestone in America’s return to deep space exploration. As one of the signature events concluding the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, the gala commemorated the achievements of Artemis II while looking ahead to humanity’s return to the lunar surface through the Artemis campaign.