Astronaut and Earth

CSA

CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk is pictured during the Oct. 29, 2026, spacewalk. The International Space Station was soaring 267 miles above the South Atlantic Ocean at the time of this photograph. Kutryk and NASA astronaut Anil Menon installed a new roll-out solar array on the space station and performed some get-ahead work for their next spacewalk, which will take place on Nov. 5, 2026. The pair will install the eighth and final roll-out solar array; together, the eight arrays will increase the station’s available power by up to 30%.

Image credit: CSA