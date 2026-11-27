NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA astronaut Andre Douglas, Artemis III mission specialist, stands inside an RS-25 engine test article during a visit to the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

During Artemis III, four RS-25 engines will power the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket core stage to send the Orion spacecraft to conduct critical rendezvous and docking tests with lunar lander systems in low Earth orbit, advancing the capabilities needed before astronauts return to the lunar surface on Artemis IV.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett