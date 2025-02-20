Artemis II Rocket Booster Stacking Complete

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Engineers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida completed stacking the twin SLS (Space Launch System) solid rocket boosters – seen in this Feb. 19, 2025, photo – inside the Vehicle Assembly Building for the agency’s Artemis II crewed test flight around the Moon.

During stacking operations, which began Nov. 20, 2024, technicians used a massive overhead crane to lift each booster segment into place on mobile launcher 1, the 380-foot-tall structure used to process, assemble, and launch the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.

Learn more about the process of stacking from Exploration Ground Systems.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett