Suggested Searches

1 min read

Artemis II Rocket Booster Stacking Complete

The headshot image of Jason Costa

Jason Costa

Feb 20, 2025
Image Article
Two massive white rocket boosters stand inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. There are balconies and stairs around the boosters, reaching all the way up to the recently integrated nose cones.
NASA/Kim Shiflett

Engineers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida completed stacking the twin SLS (Space Launch System) solid rocket boosters – seen in this Feb. 19, 2025, photo – inside the Vehicle Assembly Building for the agency’s Artemis II crewed test flight around the Moon.

During stacking operations, which began Nov. 20, 2024, technicians used a massive overhead crane to lift each booster segment into place on mobile launcher 1, the 380-foot-tall structure used to process, assemble, and launch the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.

Learn more about the process of stacking from Exploration Ground Systems.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett