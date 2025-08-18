Suggested Searches

1 min read

Artemis II Crew Practices Night Launch Scenario

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

The headshot image of Antonia Jaramillo

Antonia Jaramillo

Aug 18, 2025
Image Article
NASA astronauts Christina Koch, a white woman, and Victor Glover, an African-American man, walk to the left during a night-run launch day demonstration. The crew access arm they're walking on has railings, one of which is in the foreground. The astronauts are wearing orange suits with patches and straps on them, as well as white helmets with clear visors. There is a person walking in front of them. This person is wearing khaki clothing and is carrying a gas tank on their back. The gas tank has straps like a backpack.
NASA/Kim Shiflett

NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, and Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, walk on the crew access arm of the mobile launcher in the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

On Aug. 11 and 12, teams with the agency’s Exploration Ground Systems Program along with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, practiced launch day operations if launch occurs at night. They simulated putting their spacesuits on and driving to the launch pad as well as emergency procedures they would use in the unlikely event of an emergency during the launch countdown requiring them to evacuate the launch pad.

Through the Artemis campaign, NASA will send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett