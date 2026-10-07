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Artemis II Crew Moon Photo Annotations

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HQ Web Team

Oct 07, 2026
Image Article
A simulated image of the crew’s view of the dark, eclipsed Moon on April 6, 2026. Three crew members annotated impact flashes on this image in OneNote. Reid Wiseman wrote in blue. Victor “Ike” Glover wrote in green. Jeremy Hansen wrote in red. General annotations are in purple ink. A note on the left side in purple is “circled likely same impacts.” Five impact flashes are numbered across the Moon. #1 with a blue dot (observed by Wiseman) is located at the 4 o’clock position, but more central. #2 is circled with a red dot (observed by Hansen) and a blue dot (observed by Wiseman) is located at the 8’clock position, but near the Moon’s center. #3 with a red dot (observed by Hansen) is located at 3 o’clock. #4 is circled with a red dot (observed by Hansen), a blue dot (observed by Wiseman), and a green dot (observed by Glover). It is at the 6 o’clock position. A note of “(later)” is under #4. #5 with a blue dot (observed by Wiseman) is located at the 12 o’clock position. A note of “towards end” is to the right of #5. Wiseman wrote an additional note in blue: “these three roughly 10 min into eclipse.” The three indicated are the blue dots at #1, #2, and #4.
NASA

A visualization of a dark Moon eclipsing the Sun is marked with handwritten notes in this April 6, 2026, screenshot from an Artemis II crew member’s tablet.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (in blue) and Victor “Ike” Glover (in green) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Jeremy Hansen (in red) observed impact flashes and their locations, which are noted on the image. Overall, the astronauts reported seeing five extremely faint “pinprick” bursts of light from their view aboard Orion, which was 46,000 miles away from the Moon at the time. These flashes are sparked by rocky fragments hitting the Moon.

From April 1 through April 10, 2026, NASA’s Artemis II crew traveled to the Moon and back and along the way, captured stunning imagery and scientific observations of our nearest neighbor. Now, the full lunar science dataset from their journey is available to the global science community, and to the public, for further study. Read about the report, listen to crew audio observations, and explore more.

Image credit: NASA