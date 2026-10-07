Artemis II Crew Moon Photo Annotations

NASA

A visualization of a dark Moon eclipsing the Sun is marked with handwritten notes in this April 6, 2026, screenshot from an Artemis II crew member’s tablet.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (in blue) and Victor “Ike” Glover (in green) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Jeremy Hansen (in red) observed impact flashes and their locations, which are noted on the image. Overall, the astronauts reported seeing five extremely faint “pinprick” bursts of light from their view aboard Orion, which was 46,000 miles away from the Moon at the time. These flashes are sparked by rocky fragments hitting the Moon.

From April 1 through April 10, 2026, NASA’s Artemis II crew traveled to the Moon and back and along the way, captured stunning imagery and scientific observations of our nearest neighbor. Now, the full lunar science dataset from their journey is available to the global science community, and to the public, for further study. Read about the report, listen to crew audio observations, and explore more.

Image credit: NASA