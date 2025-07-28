Silicon Valley Event Center – Parking Information

SVEC building locations including parking areas.

Where to Park at the Event Center

We have event spaces in multiple buildings. See below for details.

At the main Event Center in building 3, at the front of the building (East side) there is a large lot with standard and accessible spaces. This is the best place to park as it affords the easiest access to the entry doors, which have an ADA accessible ramp. At the rear of the building, there is a secondary large over-flow lot. As this is on the back side of the building, you will need to walk all the way around to enter through the main entrance, or make arrangements to enter through the ADA accessible doors at the rear of the building.

Inside the NASA security fence, at building N232 and the N201 Syverston Auditorium, there is very little parking available and it is first-come first-serve. We highly recommend walking or carpooling to these locations if you are attending an event in either of them

Please keep in mind that if you are driving in, the driver will need a valid, RealID, drivers license. In addition, everyone in the car must have a valid form of ID; Government issued RealID, valid passport, or other form of accepted identification.