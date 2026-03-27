NASA’s Environment and Energy “Blue Marble” Awards Categories

The famous Blue Marble image taken by Apollo 17 astronauts on their way to the Moon in 1972

Category I: NASA Environmental Quality Award

Recognizes excellence in environmental management and planning, including stewardship of natural and cultural resources. This category highlights achievements in compliance, conservation, remediation, communication, and environmental information management, and the development of strong stakeholder partnerships.

Category II: NASA Award for Excellence in Project or Program Execution

Honors efforts that reduce cost, time, or level of effort while achieving and maintaining compliance for projects or programs that directly support NASA’s mission. This category emphasizes operational efficiency, innovation, performance, and sustained compliance.

Category III: NASA Excellence in Energy and Water Management Award

Acknowledges significant achievements in energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy integration. This award highlights projects that demonstrate measurable improvements in resource management and sustainable practices across NASA facilities and operations.

Category IV: NASA Excellence in Site Remediation Award

Recognizes innovation in site remediation technologies, stakeholder engagement, exposure risk reduction, beneficial reuse, and expedited remediation efforts. This category celebrates projects that successfully address environmental challenges while maintaining safety and compliance.

Category V: NASA Environmental Management Division Director’s Environment and Energy Award

Selected by the director of the Environmental Management Divsion, this award honors exceptional leadership in advancing environmentally responsible mission success. It is reserved for individuals or teams demonstrating outstanding vision and commitment to environmental stewardship across NASA’s programs.