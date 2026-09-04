NASA Hosts Virtual Artemis Webinar for Blind, Low-Vision Community

Two technicians at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans stand around one of the four RS-25 engines for the agency’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket on Sept. 8, 2023. The RS-25 engine looks like a bell-shaped nozzle attached to a network of pipes. The engine is being lifted by the horizontal engine installer so it appears to be lying on its side. The RS-25 engine is about the size of a large pickup truck. The technicians are wearing hard hats and safety harnesses. Credit: NASA/Michael Democker

NASA will host a virtual webinar at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 2, titled “The RS-25 Engine and the Future of Artemis Missions: An Accessible Webinar for the Blind and Low-Vision Community.” This webinar is open to the public, however it is tailored specifically for a blind and low-vision audience.

The webinar will last about two hours and include an audio-described video of an RS-25 engine test, a Q&A session with an Artemis engineer, and a panel about accessibility in space and science. The event will be hosted on the Zoom platform.

Participants in the session include:

Dr. Kimberly Arcand, visualization scientist, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory

Josh Greiner, test director, NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Dr. Craig Moore, materials engineer, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Dr. Robert Shelton, lead simulation engineer, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Christine Malec, freelance writer and consultant

Those interested in attending the webinar must RSVP using this form by Friday, Sept. 25. Any questions can be directed to thalia.k.patrinos@nasa.gov. The details of the webinar will be emailed to registrants in the days leading up to the event.

NASA’s Artemis program will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore the Moon and establish a Moon Base on the lunar surface. For additional information on the Artemis missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis