NASA Ames Stars of the Month: May 2025

The NASA Ames Science Directorate recognizes the outstanding contributions of (pictured left to right) Dennis Leveson-Gower and Laura Iraci. Their commitment to the NASA mission represents the entrepreneurial spirit, technical expertise, and collaborative disposition needed to explore this world and beyond.

Space Biosciences Star: Dennis Leveson-Gower

Dennis Leveson-Gower, Assistant Branch Chief of Bioengineering, has contributed to numerous projects and payloads within the Space Biosciences Division since 2012. He is recognized for exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and strategic collaboration that have advanced the Bioengineering Branch and strengthened partnerships with commercial spaceflight organizations.

Earth Science Star: Laura Iraci

Laura Iraci is a Senior Research Scientist in the Atmospheric Science Branch. She is recognized for her outstanding scientific leadership and her impactful role as a mentor. As head of the Trace Gas Group, Laura develops and deploys custom atmospheric sampling and remote sensing instrumentation for critical NASA suborbital and spaceflight missions, including major airborne science field campaigns. She is equally dedicated to mentoring early-career researchers, with many advancing into highly productive staff positions at NASA.