GEER is a world-class facility designed to simulate extreme environments.

The Surface of Venus – Here on Earth

The Glenn Extreme Environments Rig (GEER) is a high-tech pressure vessel capable of simulating the temperature, pressure, and atmospheric gas mix of many extreme environments in the solar s ystem and beyond.

These capabilities enable unique science investigations, provide the ability to conduct risk-reduction tests on proposed planetary equipment, and allow breakthroughs in a multitude of disciplines.

GEER is located at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and is currently configured to simulate the atmospheric and surface conditions of Venus.

Achievements

In its short operational history, GEER has successfully supported many projects, scientists, and technologists.

Contributed to several peer-reviewed papers and numerous conference presentations

Produced over 42 publications, abstracts, news articles, a nd more

Logged over 6,600 hours simulating Venus’s surface for various tests and experiments .

GEER has supported multiple science investigations and studies including:

Technology demonstrations and Venus’s lander mission capability

Venus’s weathering and geologic science

Exposure of various minerals, basalts, and glasses for various time scales

Near-surface chemical reactions

Venus atmospheric physics

Simulations of ascent / descent through the Venusian atmosphere

Testing of different gas mixtures to better understand climate modeling

Capabilities

GEER

NASA’s GEER test chamber can be customized for specific conditions or requirements. The facility has been upgraded to allow the transfer of power and data from a test article while under Venus’s surface conditions. The standard capabilities include:

Dimensions: 3’ ID x 4’ L (internal) – volume: 811 L

Pressure (operating): vacuum – 1365 psia (94 bar)

Temperature (operating): ambient – 1000 °F (538 °C)

Gases: 8 specialty gases + 1 liquid

Level of accuracy: ppm

Power: now supported by a backup power system

The GEER chamber can achieve pressures from ambient to 1365 PSI, reach temperatures over 500C, and precisely control gas composition for continuous periods of time, exceeding several months.

The End Cap weighs as much as a standard-size SUV.

There is over 2 million pounds of force on the End Cap at our typical operating conditions.

It takes 330 bolts to hold the End Cap on

Has operated at Venus conditions for a total of 298.5 Earth Days as of Summer 2019

GEER grows ½” longer and increases its volume by more than 19 L at typical test conditions.

We report our emissions to the EPA every year – our total yearly emissions fall under our daily emissions limit!!

Mini GEER

NASA Glenn also has a smaller test vessel that can simulate many of the same conditions as the larger GEER test facility – but allows a quicker turnaround and lower operating costs.

The capabilities of Mini GEER include:

Dimensions: 5” ID x 12” L (internal) – initial volume: 4 L

Pressure (operating): vacuum (rough) – 2706 psia (186 bar)

Temperature (operating): ambient – 950 °F (510 °C)

Gases: tri-gas (customizable pre-mix)

Currently only pre-mix, but is designed to tie into gas mixing infrastructure.

Advantageous for science experiments and material sample experiments – its size makes it more sensitive for analytics.

MiniGEER shares analytics infrastructure with GEER – GC & Mass Spec

Shares Trained Personnel with GEER

Team Approach: Integrated, Multi-Disciplinary, & Experienced

GEER Test Ops Team Capabilities Highlights

Custom test article support hardware design and fabrication

Custom test process system design and fabrication

Operational history with extreme environments – The GEER Team has accumulated over a Venus year simulating Venus Surface Conditions inside of GEER.

Integrated, Multi-Disciplinary Expertise

Local access to:

Materials expertise

Surface Science Analysis

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) imaging

X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) imaging

Electron Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDS) analysis

Mass Spectrometry gas analysis expertise

We Seek to Serve: Supporting Missions & Multiple Communities

Test Article Categories

Active: test articles that have data and/or power needs while testing inside of the GEER Vessel

Passive: test articles that have material and/or component samples that are not powered and do not need data

Research Categories

Fundamental Science (e.g., gas dynamics & property studies)

Material Exposure (e.g., geology samples, basic materials, advanced materials, electronics, etc.)

Technology Development (e.g., component and/or sub-system testing)

Mission Risk Reduction (e.g., system testing)

Initiating Projects

Contact the GEER PM or GEER FM

Versatility

Technology Development

Feedthroughs – developed at GRC, data & power.

Extreme Environments Electronics – developed at GRC.

Chemical Sensors – industry partnership enabling in-situ chemical species measurements.

Science Testing

Ongoing materials studies (man-made and geologic)

Has enabled both the understanding of how geology may behave on Venus and which materials/designs may be best for a future lander.

Stratification Test

Objective was to determine whether CO2 and N2 may stratify in the lower Venusian atmosphere.

Taught us a lot about the behavior of that mixture, and also about GEER operations.

Mission Support

Juno – active mission support

Ready & Up for Challenges

Ready & Up for the Challenges – Our systems continue to mature and we’re always up for a challenge.

What do the missions need?

What does the community need?

Extensibility – GEER is constantly evolving to meet the needs of customers now and in the future through constant adaptation and upgrades:

Recent enhancements

Passive sample prep station

New Fume hood for sample preparations

New Photo booth for documentation

4-Column GC

Planned enhancements (currently in progress)

Automated GC sampling

Upgraded Mass Spectrometer

Increased Operations Training

