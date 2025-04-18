Suggested Searches

Origami-inspired Diffractive Sail for Directed Energy Propulsion

Loura Hall

Apr 18, 2025
Kenshiro Oguri

Purdue University

This project will investigate one of the key fundamental challenges associated with directed-energy light-sailing technology, similar to solar sails but powered by a laser beam pointed at the sail instead of by the sun. The effort will first mathematically model, then design, build, and test a prototype diffractive light sail. The three-dimensional, origami-inspired light sail could potentially unlock higher thrust, passive beam riding stability, and higher maneuverability via its ability to transform its shape.

Apr 18, 2025
Loura Hall

