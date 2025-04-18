ECF 2024 Quadchart Yang.pdf

Shuolong Yang

University of Chicago

This effort will leverage the latest developments in superconductors to build a power transmission cable that can operate in the extreme cold temperatures found on the Moon with very low electrical losses. The team will use novel manufacturing techniques to grow alternating layers of FeSe SrTiO3 films onto a substrate and the resulting, superconducting tape can be fashioned into electrical transmission lines. The project will culminate with a demonstration 1-meter-long superconducting transmission line which supports 1 amp of power transmission at 1,000 volts.

