Concept Demonstration of Directed Energy Propulsion with Metasurface Lightsails

Loura Hall

Apr 18, 2025
ECF 2024 Quadchart Ilic.pdf

Ognjen Ilic

University of Minnesota

This effort will aim to demonstrate the feasibility of directed-energy propulsion through a combination of computational simulations and prototype testing. The project will model the interactions between lightsail material and a laser beam that can be pointed at the sail to propel the spacecraft. The results of the modeling will be used to fabricate an optimized sail for testing with a 30W laser. A successful demonstration would pave the way for ultrafast spaceflight within and beyond the solar system.

