Johnson Photographers Honored for Award-Winning Portraits 

Three photographers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center who inspire the world through visual storytelling earned top honors in the portrait category at the 2025 NASA Imagery Experts Program Annual Awards.

“Congratulations to all three on this impressive achievement and for capturing such breathtaking imagery,” said Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche. “Their work represents the collaboration, precision, and creativity that drive human space exploration forward.”

David DeHoyos, Josh Valcarcel, and Bill Stafford were recognized during the award ceremony held April 20, 2026, in Las Vegas.

From engineering tests to astronaut training to mission control operations, these photographers document the people and work central to NASA’s human spaceflight mission.

First place: David DeHoyos

ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot pauses for a pensive moment during her official NASA portrait session at Johnson Space Center. NASA/David DeHoyos

Sophie is so kind and friendly with a beautiful presence. Being around her made everyone feel good, which allowed my creativity to flow. David Dehoyos NASA Photographer

Portrait of NASA photographer David DeHoyos.

A Houston native, born in 1963, David DeHoyos’ life has been deeply shaped by the city’s dual legacy of arts and aerospace.

DeHoyos graduated from Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in 1981 with a specialization in photography. After spending a decade refining his technical craft in photo labs, he joined Johnson’s photography department in 1991.

“This opportunity represented the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition,” said DeHoyos. “Growing up during the fervor of the Apollo era, I always dreamed of contributing to NASA’s mission. I am so honored and blessed to be amongst a team of wonderful people and, more importantly, friends.”

Second place: Josh Valcarcel

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir poses with an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit during an official portrait session. NASA/Josh Valcarcel

Jessica’s quiet presence reflects years of preparation, passion, and responsibility. She understands, more clearly than most of us ever will, the fragility of the body, the precision of systems, and the narrow margins within which exploration unfolds. Josh Valcarcel NASA Photographer

Portrait of NASA scientific photographer Josh Valcarcel.

Josh Valcarcel has worked as a professional photographer and videographer for over 20 years and has been a scientific photographer at Johnson since 2017. He previously served as a staff photographer and photo editor at WIRED magazine and as a mass communication specialist in the U.S. Navy, capturing stories from flight deck operations to remote island nations across the Pacific.

“As a NASA photographer, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing impossible dreams become reality every day,” said Valcarcel. “That experience has shown me that with the right vision, culture, and trust, what once seemed impossible can become part of everyday life.”

Third place: Bill Stafford

Expedition 74 crew member Christopher Williams in an EMU spacesuit. NASA/Bill Stafford

There’s a stillness and quiet resolve in Chris’ expression that says everything about who he is and what he’s about to do. Bill Stafford NASA Photographer

Portrait of NASA scientific photographer Bill Stafford.

A Texas native and 1999 graduate of East Texas A&M University, Bill Stafford has served as a photographer and videographer for NASA since graduation, documenting over two decades of the nation’s space exploration milestones.

In addition to his work with NASA, Stafford teaches photography at the Gilruth Center. He is passionate about sharing his expertise and helping others develop their skills behind the lens.

“Photography is how I find meaning in the moments around me, and working at NASA has given me a front-row seat to some of the most remarkable stories of our time,” said Stafford. “My job is to slow things down long enough to find the moment inside the moment: the small details that tell the bigger story.”