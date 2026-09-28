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NASA ORBIT Challenge 2027

The headshot image of Bailey G. Light

Bailey G. Light

Sep 28, 2026
Article
NASA ORBIT graphic design imagery. The words "NASA ORBIT" are displayed encircled by an oval graphic design with a star at the bottom of the oval.

The NASA ORBIT (Opportunities in Research, Business, Innovation, and Technology for the Workforce) Challenge invites university and community college students nationwide to work with real NASA intellectual property and mission challenges.

Choose your path: develop commercial applications of NASA patents that solve problems here on Earth (ORBIT Earth), or design next-generation technologies for space exploration (ORBIT Space). The most ambitious teams can pursue both through the optional Integration Bonus.

Award: Up to $500,000 in prizes, receive mentorship from NASA experts, and present your work at an in-person showcase. Finalists gain access to an exclusive accelerator program designed to launch careers in STEM and entrepreneurship.

Challenge Open Date: September 14, 2026

Registration Close Date: November 16, 2026

For more information, visit: https://nasaorbit.org/