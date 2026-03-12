Suggested Searches

About Integrated Aviation Systems Program (IASP)

The Integrated Aviation Systems Program (IASP) conducts research and integrated, systems-level demonstrations in a flight environment to prove, mature and transition them into future aircraft and systems. The program aims to determine feasibility and accelerate development of less mature technologies, and for more mature technologies, execute highly complex flight demonstrations to prove and accelerate technology transition to industry.

IASP Projects

The program’s portfolio currently consists of these projects: Subsonic Flight DemonstratorElectrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration, Low Boom Flight Demonstrator, and Flight Demonstrations and Capabilities

A white and blue NASA F-15 research jet climbs to altitude with an approximately 3-foot experimental wing design mounted beneath its fuselage. Viewed in profile against a blue sky with mountains in the distance, the test article resembles a ventral fin below the aircraft. The work is part of NASA's Integrated Aviation Systems Program (IASP).
NASA’s Crossflow Attenuated Natural Laminar Flow (CATNLF) scale-model wing flies for the first time on a NASA F-15 research jet during a test flight from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The 75-minute flight confirmed the aircraft could maneuver safely with the approximately 3-foot-tall test article mounted beneath it. NASA will continue flight tests to collect data that validates the CATNLF design and its potential to improve laminar flow, reducing drag and lowering fuel costs for future commercial aircraft.
NASA/Carla Thomas
