An advanced vehicle concept. NASA

Project Overview

NASA’s Subsonic Vehicle Technologies and Tools (SVTT) project develops technologies and tools for various types of aircraft that fly in different speed regimes, including next-generation vertical take-off and landing and fixed-wing subsonic aircraft.

The research advances knowledge, technologies, and concepts that enable major steps to lowering operating costs of the next-generation single-aisle aircraft. SVTT also develops computer modeling and simulation tools to study the noise and performance of multi-rotor urban air mobility vehicles.

Purpose

SVTT subsonic aircraft research enables revolutionary advancements in future aircraft performance to keep the nation ahead of global competitors.

Next-Generation Fixed-Wing Aircraft

SVTT works to advance the next-generation single-aisle aircraft through efficient airframes, reduced fuel consumption and noise, and propulsion-airframe integration.

Project research benefits U.S. industrial competitiveness in the subsonic transport aircraft market and will open new markets for U.S. regional jets and smaller size aircraft. SVTT research includes new, efficient airframe designs, the emerging area of electrified aircraft propulsion, and the complementary gas turbine engine research needed to develop new engines to power the new vehicles.

Urban Air Mobility

SVTT develops modeling and simulation tools to explore the noise and performance of multi-rotor urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles. Vertical lift vehicles have the unique ability to operate in confined areas, as evidenced by the emerging UAM industry within the broader advanced air mobility industry.

Additionally, advanced vertical lift capabilities support public good missions, such as disaster relief, emergency services, and medical transport.

Timeline and Impact

Although the SVTT project focuses on the long-term technology timeframe, it also contributes to both near-term and mid-term progress by demonstrating useful technology improvements along the way.

Advanced Air Vehicles Program