U.S. Navy Fleet Training Launch to be Conducted at NASA Wallops

Amy Barra

Nov 05, 2024
Aerial view of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility's launch range structures along the coastline of Wallops Island, Virginia. Ocean, bay and marsh lands surround the range.
This September 2024 aerial photograph shows the coastal launch range at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Wallops is the agency’s only owned-and-operated launch range.
Courtesy Patrick J. Hendrickson; used with permission

A rocket-propelled target is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during a window Thursday, Nov. 7 to Friday, Nov. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. EST both days as part of a U.S. Navy Fleet Training exercise.

No real-time launch status updates will be available. The launch will not be livestreamed nor will launch status updates be provided during the countdown. The rocket launch may be visible from the Chesapeake Bay region.

Details

Nov 05, 2024
Location
Wallops Flight Facility

